ShemarooMe partners with Dhiraagu to boost brand visibility in Maldives

ShemarooMe has announced to have collaborated with Dhiraagu, the largest provider of telecommunications and digital services in Maldives.
This association will accelerate availability and brand visibility for ShemarooMe in Maldives amongst the subscriber base of Dhiraagu TV (IPTV).
Commenting on the association, Shemaroo Entertainment CEO Hiren Gada said, “We are delighted to partner with Dhiraagu TV and mark our entry into the Maldives region. Dhiraagu has a strong subscriber base, which will help enhance the brand visibility and strengthen the presence of ShemarooMe globally. ShemarooMe has a vast library of multi genre and multi-regional content and we are sure to entertain all the audiences across.”
With a huge bank of over 3700+ titles, the partnership with ShemarooMe will boost the content offerings of Dhiraagu TV and offer genres across Bollywood movies, classic films and Bengali movies. With Dhiraagu, ShemarooMe will be reaching out to a wide base of audience across the Maldives region and entertain the Indian diasporas across all ages.
“We are happy to welcome ShemarooMe on board and are glad to associate with a company that has a legacy of entertaining its audiences for years. We are hopeful that this partnership will enrich the lives of our customers by granting them access to high-quality content,” added Dhiraagu chief marketing officer Mahmoud Dasser.
ShemarooMe will be available in Maldives for Dhiraagu TV users with an introductory discount offer of 50 per cent till 1 June 2020.