‘Shaun the Sheep’ series joins Netflix

Aardman Animations has announced that Shaun will return for a brand new 20 x 7’ series with the flock, for new adventures in Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom. Shaun will cause mayhem on Netflix in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Latin America on 17 March, Spain, Turkey, Poland, Israel and U.A.E. on 16 March.

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom introduces four new characters to Mossingham: Stash, a hyperactive squirrel; no-nonsense Rita, who delivers the parcels; and new rival Farmer Ben and his Afghan hound, Lexi, exuding an air of superiority — much to Bitzer and the Farmer’s annoyance.

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — a.k.a. Shaun the Sheep: series six — will also premiere on linear broadcasters WDR Germany, NHK Japan, WarnerMedia’s Boomerang & Cartoon Network platforms Southeast Asia & Taiwan, RAI Italy, SVT Sweden, YLE Finland, FRANCE TV France, NRK Norway, NPO Netherlands, Ceska TV Czech Republic, Canal PANDA Portugal, Knowledge Network Canada, Télé-Québec Canada, Children’s edutainment channel MBC3 MENA and TV3 Catalonia