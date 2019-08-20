Shah Rukh Khan to Produce Horror Series for Netflix

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will co-produce a horror series for streaming service Netflix. As per sources, it is a horror series Betaal, written and directed by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.

This will be the third piece of content to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix, after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

Graham had earlier helmed Radhika Apte-starrer Ghoul for Netflix.

Class of 83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film tells the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion towards their nation.

Recently, Netflix had announced that Bard of Blood, will premiere on its platform on September 27. The seven-episode show is based on Bilal Siddiqi’s bestselling book of the same name.

As part of Netflix’s deal with Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment, the series will feature actors such as Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Gaurav Verma and Rajit Kapoor amongst others.

