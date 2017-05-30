Senior colourist Andreas Brueckl bags all awards in the colour grading category at Apollo Awards

It was a remarkable evening for FutureWorks’ senior colourist Andreas Brueckl at the Apollo Awards, an initiative aimed at honouring the best in production and post-production across Asia Pacific. Held in Singapore, Brueckl bagged all the awards in the colour grading category which included both for short form and long form.

Nominated for three of his films in two categories, the senior colourist swept off both the awards, making him Asia’s premiere colourist. Brueckl won for his film ‘Funeral’ and the other for a television commercial for ‘Friso Mum’. Glad to have received the recognition for his work, an elated Brueckl said, “It’s indeed overwhelming to have received this honour. Not many institutions give recognition to DI and commercial artists and I am really thankful to Apollo Awards for giving us a platform and recognising our work and efforts. I look forward to doing better work and come back again next year with some Indian films.”



Like Brueckl pointed out that there are only two award ceremonies throughout the year that reflect this growing expertise in the post-production: one being in Hollywood and the other being Apollo Awards, which honours the post-production talent in the Asia Pacific region.

Brueckl has graded hundreds of commercials and stands as one of Europe’s most experienced DI and commercial colourist artists and this win has added yet another feather in his cap as he is now Asia’s premiere DI and commercial artist. Brueckl is also known as one of the best colourists for beauty and car commercials worldwide. He recently joined FutureWorks Media and moved to India as the post-production studio broadened its services for picture finishing and colour grading.