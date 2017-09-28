San Francisco Conference will showcase VR/AR Futurists, Innovators and Leaders from around the world

The second annual Virtual Reality Strategy Conference today announced its agenda, consisting of speakers from around the world pushing the boundaries of immersive technologies and applications.

VRS 2017 features 500 plus attendees across a broad industry spectrum, 75 plus expert speakers, 10 plus tracks of curated programming, a VR arcade summit, dozens of exhibitors in the VR/AR solution showcase, an innovation tour at Comcast Ventures, and much more.

“VRS 2017 combines top industry executives, the latest immersive technology, and real-world implementations to showcase the myriad of ways VR/AR will reshape how we interact with our surroundings – at home, on the job, for our leisure, and for our productivity,” said Clifton Dawson, CEO of Greenlight Insights. “The goal every year is to put these strategic initiatives on blast, challenge the status quo, and provide the insights and network that can drive measurable business impact.”

Some of the speakers include: