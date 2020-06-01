Samsung unveils Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor

Samsung Electronics has announced the global launch of its groundbreaking Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey lineup reimagines the gaming experience by combining the deepest, most immersive curved displays with best-in-class performance features.

The G7 monitor is the world’s first 1000R gaming monitor, meaning it boasts a curvature radius of 1,000 millimeters. It also features a powerful combination of various features under the hood, including rapid 1ms response time with 240Hz refresh rate and crystal clear QLED picture quality to satisfy gamers’ need for smooth and captivating gameplay.

The Odyssey portfolio’s premium performance has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, which recognised the monitors with high performance 1000R curved display and ‘Eye Comfort’ certificate.

“Samsung is maintaining its position as the global gaming monitor market leader with continued innovation in creating immersive, next-generation gaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor is the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, giving gamers the advanced performance they need and demand,” said Samsung Electronics senior vice president of visual display business Hyesung Ha.

The 27- and 32-inch G7 delivers a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and deep 1000R curvature, giving games an edge. Gamers can also benefit from Wide Quad-High Definition, 16:9 aspect ratio, 600 cd/m2 peak brightness and Quantum dot technology for exceptionally accurate color presentation regardless of lighting.

Samsung also incorporated futuristic design elements based on observation of market trends and feedback gathered from consumers. The matte black exterior is paired with a colour-changing rear core lighting system that can remain static or dim during gameplay, as well as change colors based on the preferences of the gamer.

G7, also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and adaptive sync on DP1.4, offering players dynamic and seamless gameplay during any scenario.