RummyCulture launches Android app for online community

Online gaming has gripped the entire world in a big way and today almost everyone indulges in online gaming as and when they get time. RummyCulture, who launched online rummy tournament Grand Carnival last month, now announced the launch of its Android app.

Rummy as a category has seen some high profile investments and some handsome exits. It’s been more than a decade since our social game Rummy has shifted from physical tables to virtual ones. The category got major boost post Supreme Court ruling considering rummy as skill-based game.

The launch of the RummyCulture app gives the ardent lovers of the game an opportunity to enjoy their favourite rummy variants at the convenience of their mobile and tablet devices. Rummy for Android has been designed from the basics to enable a fast and completely hassle-free rummy experience on handsets. With innovative features like auto sorting and a wide range of free and paid tournaments, RummyCulture is certain to enhance the experience of avid rummy players on their mobiles.

The app is considerably much light-weighted and can be played even on low bandwidth. Adding cash from any bank to your RummyCulture account for withdrawals can be done through the app itself.