RTVE and TVC to broadcast ‘Bradley and Bee’ in Spain

Spanish Broadcasters RTVE and TVC have jumped onboard Bradley and Bee, the latest pre-school children’s animated series from Scottish production company Red Kite. The 52X11 minute format series is set to make its Spanish debut in 2019.

Bradley and Bee encourages children to use problem-solving skills to help them overcome obstacles faced on their adventures.

TV Catalunya head of children’s/youth programming and animation co-production/TV3 Dani López Braña said, “We are very happy to once again join Tomavision and Red Kite on another excellent property for the children of Catalunya. Bradley and Bee was presented at the Cartoon 360 in Barcelona and we all loved the concept of children playing together, creating worlds and learning as they play.”

Commenting on the agreement, RTVE/Clan TVE children’s content manager Yago Fandino Lousa said, “We are delighted to be joining this charming animated series. Bradley and Bee is an excellent fit for RTVE with its active imaginative play and learning philosophy. We evaluated the project in Cartoon 360 and we saw the series potential. It has really charming characters that promote a positive relationship between siblings.”

Developed by Red Kite Animation and co-producers Tomavision, Bradley and Bee follows a seven-year old Bradley and his five-year old sister, Bee. They share an incredible, amazing secret with their big book of adventure, they are transported into a wonderful world of imagination. As they open their book, Bradley and Bee are whisked away to meet their many animal friends living in rain forests, deserts and snowy mountain peaks aboard Bee’s trusty toy model plane, Bessie. In these geographical regions, there’s always a problem to solve, something to learn and an adventure to be had.

The series is based on an idea from Scott Downie of Hungry Boy Productions and developed with the support of Creative Scotland and ICEC (Catalan Institute of Cultural Enterprises).