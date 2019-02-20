Royal Mail launches special stamps featuring popular Marvel superheroes

The Royal Mail has launched a series of special stamps, featuring some of the most popular superheroes from the comic books to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Marvel. People will be able to buy the special stamps in post offices soon.

Philip Parker from the Royal Mail commented: “Generations have grown up spellbound by the adventures and the personalities of these superheroes. Our epic new stamps celebrate each in characteristic pose, emerging from the stamp frame.” (According to BBC)

Designed by Alan Davis, one of the special release features a collection of 10 stamps including superheroes Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and many others.

Davis, who is also a comic book artist has worked with Marvel since the early 1980s. Alan illustrated Captain Britain, which was the first Marvel superhero created for the UK. “I really can’t take all the credit for producing these stamps. My long-time collaborator Mark Farmer supplied the black line inks for the stamps and Laura Martin added the colour,” he said.

This collection of a total of 15 stamps, which will be available to be bought in post offices from 14 March.