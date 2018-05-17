Rooster Teeth brings back the fun with season three of ‘Camp Camp’

Rooster Teeth, the Austin-based digital network comes back with the animated hit Camp Camp‘s third season. The world’s most dysfunctional-yet-functioning summer camp is back for another set of adventures.

Camp Camp is a story of a ten year old Max, who is stuck at a dysfunctional summer camp called Camp Campbell which is run by a shady businessman Cameron Campbell.

Here is the synopsis of season three shared with Collider:

The world’s most dysfunctional-yet-functioning summer camp is back for another season! Cameron Campbell might be in jail, but that won’t stop the list of camp-sanctioned activities from getting longer. Pack your bags for murder mysteries, secret agents, lake monsters, and other adventures that are lawsuits just waiting to happen!

According to the reports from Collider, Camp Camp is the network’s first series to garner an audience that’s more than 40 per cent female.

The series debuted in June 2016 and helped Rooster Teeth come up with the annual event, Summer Of Animation. The four month event will see the premiere of the series which are set to return this year including Red vs Blue, RWBY, RTAA (Rooster Teeth Animated Adventures), and RWBY Chibi, as well as the all-new gen:LOCK.

The trailer is out and is filled with adventures, murder mysteries, lake monsters and secret agents. The third season will be out on 25 May on Rooster Teeth’s streaming service.