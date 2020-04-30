Rob Gibbs, Pixar story artist for ‘Finding Nemo’, passes away at 55

2020 is only bringing death news. Noted Pixar writer, story artist and director Rob Gibbs of Finding Nemo, Toy Story 2 fame has passed away aged 55.

Though the reason of his death is still not revealed, Pixar spokesperson confirmed the news. Gibbs was a resident of San Rafael, California.

Gibbs has worked in the entertainment industry for 20 years and contributed to many popular Pixar films like- Monsters Inc., Up, Incredibles 2, Wall-E, Inside Out and the latest offering Onward.

Prior to joining Pixar in 1998, he worked on several notable films such as FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992), Cool World (1992) and Disney’s Pocahontas (1995) and Fantasia 2000 (1999).

Gibbs’ credits also include the short film Tokyo Mater released in 2008, and the series Mater’s Tall Tales and Tales From Radiator Springs among others.

Reportedly, he was inspired by Looney Tunes and Popeye as a kid. Gibbs even told a news publication that he began to appreciate short films after he added the Spike and Mike’s Festival of Animation in La Jolla, California. Daniel Chong, an American artist best known as the creator of We Bare Bears on Cartoon Network mourned the loss of the late creator Rob Gibbs.

Rob Gibbs is survived by daughter Mary, who lended her voice for Boo in Monsters Inc films.