River Comics gives access to its unlimited comics slate at Rs. 45 per month

Comic fans have another reason to rejoice!

River Comics, publisher of original and dynamic comic books and motion graphic novels, have announced that its users can now enjoy unlimited comic titles from its library at a very low cost. Priced at Rs. 45 a month, the first episode of any comic book series is completely free to access currently.

Says New Jersey based, River Comics founder and CEO J M Thakar, “It’s an incredibly tough situation the whole world is facing currently and we at River Comics want to help out. We have taken the step to heavily reduce our subscription prices for streaming comics so it doesn’t impact the wallet in a crucial time like this. The full pricing details are on the app and it gives you full access to unlimited motion and traditional comic books.”

Comics series at River Comics spans a variety of edge-of-your-seat tales that readers of all ages will enjoy. The River Comics team boasts of passionate artists, capable marketers, talented web developers, and brilliant authors who work together to create epic series and easy-to-use comic book app.

Few of River Comics’ titles include – Hanuman, Krishna, Medusa, Star Sheriff, Murugan, Bhagat Singh, Shaurya, Shiva and many more. The team is continuously adding new titles to its slate.

“We have 35 new titles that we are currently working on. You can see some of them in the ‘Coming Soon’ section of the app,” informed Thakar.