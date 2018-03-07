Riki Group presents the exclusive making of ‘Kikoriki DejaVu’

A leading Russian animation holding, Riki Group presents the exclusive premier of its making of Kikoriki DejaVu, a feature animation adventure comedy.

Kikoriki DejaVu is the third installment of Kikoriki feature franchise about the adventures of internationally famous round-shaped characters. Kikoriki will encounter dinosaurs from mesozoic era, medieval knights, daredevil cowboys from wild west and inhabitants of ancient China as it is scattered around different epochs. The characters have a goal of getting all friends together and bringing their company back home. The third part of the franchise is promised to be the brightest in terms of the number of special effects, unexpected dramatic hooks and rich musical palette.

The making of Kikoriki DejaVu, produced by 4Screens company, which is an affiliate of Riki Group, includes the interviews with the film’s director, composers and actors who have worked on the English version of the film. It shares details of the production process which has not been shown before, innovative tech solutions, fragments of the film, stories about making decisions on the script turns, the surprises which the authors have in store for the audience and curious and difficult situations, which the crew found themselves in during production.

The official theatrical release of the film is scheduled for 26 April in Russia. The release in other territories is yet to be confirmed.