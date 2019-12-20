Review: ‘The Rise of the Skywalker’ packs a visual extravaganza

As “The Rise of Skywalker’ is the final chapter in the Skywalker line of stories in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, the movie packs too much into the screenplay, making it both crammed in terms of storyline yet a spectacle in terms of visuals.

While you’re given a smorgasbord of nostalgia, laughs, scares and intrigue, much of it constitutes what many might call a fan-service rather than creative development of the story arch. Picking up the thread from the events of ‘The Last Jedi’, the Star Wars saga opens with Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) as they go up against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the First Order.

The story intends to give a cathartic full-circle closure to the conflicted characters on either sides of the spectrum; dark or bright. And that, to a degree, it successfully does. But in doing that, it loses the lustre of a smooth-flowing storytelling that filmmaking is all about.

The visual effects, nonetheless, dazzle and charm delivering the imagery so magnificent that this movie merits a watch despite shortcomings of its harried storyline! With spectacular cinematography, set designs and CGI aliens just waddling about the scenes, this movie does raise the bar on the image front.

Rey (Daisey Ridley) discovers herself, hopping from one planet to another to pursue her true calling. Jedi or not, you can find out for yourself. Co-written and directed by JJ Abrams, this final installment of the Skywalker saga takes place after the events of “The Last Jedi” (2017) where the narrative majorly hinges on Kylo Ren and Rey.

Your interplanetary space journey in the intergalactic space is a ride full of jerks, shakes, surprises and wonder! If only could the storytellers give us a pause to ponders and moments to reflect on what whizzed and whooshed by in a flash! However, in all the commentary inspired by the movie, one notion that reigns supreme, which is the triumph of technology. Visual effects technologies have truly opened frontiers of beauty and amazement and that was evidenced by this movie,