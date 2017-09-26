Redchillies VFX bags award for ‘Phillauri’ at Jagran Film Festival 2017

Having bagged the best VFX award for Fan at the prestigious IIFA earlier this year, Red Chillies VFX added another feather to their cap with a similar accolade at the Jagran Film Festival 2017.

Anshai Lal’s fantasy-comedy Phillauri was bestowed with the award for the best visual effects at the eight edition of the world’ largest travelling film festival. Red Chillies VFX supervisor and producer duo Harry Hingorani and Keitan Yadav collected the prize for their impeccable work with the effects.

Beaming with jubilation, the duo said in unanimity, “We are extremely proud to be associated with Phillauri. It was a challenging project especially to make Anushka Sharma look like a ghost. Anshai Lal has this script for the past two years, and we saw how passionate he was about this story. So keeping this in mind, even though the resources were limited, we gave it an international look with never seen before VFX.”

Acknowledging the immense efforts that the rest of the team made, they said, “Kudos to our entire team of artists who worked day in and day out to give such a spectacular output.”

Quite naturally, the amazing accomplishment triggered a host of congratulatory wishes, as the duo say, “Clean Slate Films and director Anshai all congratulated us for this win.”

“We would also like to thank Fox Star Studios for giving us this opportunity and having faith in us, which helped us deliver such a great film.”

The star-studded closing ceremony of the eighth Jagran Film Festival saw many famous Bollywood personalities, both on-screen and off-screen, walk away with awards and accolades for their invaluable contribution to the Indian cinema. A special jury was constituted to frame the best talent in Bollywood and this included deciding awards under 38 special categories for the JFF Hall of Fame.