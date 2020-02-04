Red Kite Animation and Once Were Farmers launch Wild Child Animation

Scottish production companies Red Kite Animation and Once Were Farmers are joining forces to create a brand new combined studio, Wild Child Animation. The 50/50 complementary joint venture will be based in Scotland and will focus on providing content and animation services for both the UK domestic and international marketplaces.

Wild Child Animation brings together the collective talents of multi award-winning production company Red Kite Animation (Dennis the Menace and Gnasher, Wendy) and BAFTA winning animation studio Once Were Farmers, which specialises in story and character creation, graphics and visual effects and 3D animation.

Wild Child Animation managing director Sueann Rochester said, “Having worked together co-developing previous projects, we realised that the combination of Once Were Famers’ creative skills and Red Kite’s production expertise was a natural fit. Our complementary skill sets will accelerate our expansion and increase our impact at an international level.”

Red Kite’s Sueann Rochester and Ken Anderson will be managing director and director of exploration and discovery respectively of the new venture. Once Were Farmers’ Will Adams and Rory Lowe will both be creative directors of Wild Child Animation. Ron Henry will join the new company as director of operations and Michael McKiernan will be finance director.