Red Bull returns with M.E.O. season two

Open to all, won by one – The Red Bull Mobile Esports Open is a tournament series exclusively for mobile gaming. The first season last year was a great success and the second iteration is forecasted to go bigger and better. Having already started in August 2019, players from more than 30 countries are currently competing in national tournaments geared towards finding the best regional talents. The winners of these qualifiers will be invited to represent their country in an all-expenses-paid trip to the world finals. At this final in Q1 2020, the best players will engage in an ultimate battle for the crown in their respective game in front of a live audience.

For this season, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale from publisher Supercell are returning for the tournament. In addition, Blizzard’s fast-paced strategy card game Hearthstone makes its Red Bull M.E.O. debut. Supercell is a Finnish developer founded in 2010. The company is well-known for its mobile games that enjoy great popularity all around the world like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. Blizzard Entertainment is one of the most accomplished game developers in the world, having created some of the most popular game franchises such as Overwatch, Warcraft, and StarCraft.

Red Bull has also teamed up with two new partners for M.E.O. season two. FACEIT is a gaming platform and tournament organiser who will provide the servers and tournament administration for the online qualifiers. With M.E.O., FACEIT is now expanding the reach of its platform to include competitive mobile games. Paysafecard, Red Bull’s second new partner, provides an accessible and secure way to pay electronically and makes in-app purchases easier than ever.