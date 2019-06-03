Recent Marvel leak hints at ‘New Avengers’, ‘Young Avengers’ and ‘Dark Avengers’ films

Marvel fans are still over Avengers: Endgame, and in the meantime, a new leak possibly has seemed to reveal every film Marvel will release over the next decade.

Mysterious Roger Wardell, who is considered to be the most trusted source by Marvel fans as he accurately revealed key Avengers: Endgame plot points back in December, revealed that the fourth phase will probably have ‘mini-arcs’ as opposed to a decade-spanning saga and will be clearly divided between the characters based on Earth and those based on other planets.

According to Wardell, Marvel is developing Black Widow, The Eternals, Black Panther 2, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, Nova and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3., and adds that there are plans to make new Thor, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel sequels as well as New Avengers, Young Avengers and Dark Avengers films.

Wardell also claims that the main villain for the Earth-based characters moving forward will be Norman Osborne aka The Green Goblin, who will be introduced in the forthcoming Spiderman: Far From Home.

The leak also claims that Black Widow will star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, who will be introduced as the new version of Scarlett Johansson’s character while Richard Madden will take the lead role of Ikaris in Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals.

Additionally, Wardell suggests that Michael B Jordan will somehow return in Black Panther 2; that Venom will be introduced into the MCU; Deadpool will not be introduced into the MCU but will continue to appear in his own films; that Guardians of the Galaxy’s lovable raccoon Rocket will get a love interest and Drax will discover his daughter is still alive; and that Marvel are keen to bring Doctor Who and The Walking Dead director David Morrissey on board, with a number of positions being considered for him.

It’s now a matter of time to wait and watch how many of these turns out to be true, until San Diego Comic Con (18 to 21 July), where Marvel chief Kevin Feige is expected to present Marvel’s upcoming slate.