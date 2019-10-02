Razer unveils campaign to support breast cancer research

Razer the lifestyle brand for gamers, announced the launch of its #QuartzForACause campaign to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month (1 to 31 October), Razer will donate 50 per cent of the purchase price on new limited-edition BCRF Razer Customs mobile phone cases and 20per cent from select Quartz edition peripherals. Gamers can participate nationwide at RazerStores (San Francisco and Las Vegas) and Razer (USA region only). Streamers are encouraged to host charity streams and use the #QuartzForACause hashtag to help raise funds and awareness throughout the month.

“We care deeply about our community. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. Those affected could be our friends, family, or fellow gamers.We all share a hope for prevention and a cure which is why we are ecstatic to support BCRF with this campaign. Together with the support from our fans and the greater gaming community, this may become our most impactful charitable endeavour to date,” said Razer USA SVP and general manager Bob Ohlweiler.

Razer is offering the following ways for fans and customers to get involved and support BCRF:

Razer Customs BCRF Phone Case: Starting 1 October 2019 through 31 October 2019, Razer will sell a limited-edition BCRF Razer Phone case (for Apple iPhone models and selected Android Phones), with 50 per cent of the purchase price to be donated to BCRF. The case will be available to order online to U.S. residents from Quartz Pink Edition Peripheral Collection: Starting 1 October 2019 through 31 October 2019, Razer will donate 20 per cent of the purchase price to BCRF of its Quartz edition peripherals. This includes the new Kraken Kitty Edition Quartz headset, Huntsman keyboard, Basilisk mouse, Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat, Kitty Kraken Ears, and Seiren X streaming microphone.

“By partnering with the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country, Razer is making a real and tangible impact in advancing research. They are harnessing a new and powerful community to take action and fund promising new research, bringing us closer to our mission of ending breast cancer,” said BCRF chief partnerships officer Stephanie Kauffman.

Donate Directly: Razer fans and gamers can make personal donations directly to BCRF on Razer’s campaign page.

The female gaming community continues to grow and studies show that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, with a diagnosis being shared with a woman in the U.S. every 2 seconds. Many more family, friends and loved ones are also directly or indirectly affected. The Razer #QuartzForACause campaign hopes to light the way to strong contributions for a great cause within the gaming community.