Rannvijay Singh of Roadies fame will be the new face of ‘The Spartan Poker

Popular actor / TV host and youth icon, Rannvijay Singh has joined hands with The Spartan Poker, one of the country’s known poker gaming portals as their first brand ambassador.

Launched in the year 2014, the online poker gaming portal has become one of the better known online gaming portals in India among patrons and Poker lovers. With a vast variety of Poker tournaments and game offerings the online Poker portal founded by Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, has been the hotspot for Poker aficionados since its inception. The Association of Spartan Poker and Rannvijay Singh have been in talks since a really long time which is the very reason they finally decided to make it publically official.

On his association with The Spartan Poker, Rannvijay Singh said, “It is exciting to be associated as the first brand ambassador of The Spartan Poker, an online poker brand that has fast become one of the most sought after destinations on the internet to play Poker. Having used the portal myself, I have come to realise that Poker is a skill based game, and while physical fitness is important, mental fitness is equally important too. It’s a thinking game that puts your mind to task, and has hence proved to be a wonderful tool through which everyone can build and enhance their analytical and logical skill sets.”

Speaking on the association The Spartan Poker, MD and co-founder, Amin Rozani said, “Poker is a game of skills and mind boggling challenges. Rannvijay not only understands the game properly but also abides by the rules of the game. He is an excellent poker player. As a youth icon who is so bold and canny, I think Rannvijay is a perfect fit for The Spartan Poker to make people aware of poker as an intellectual game, sport and not just gambling.

The All India Gaming Federation has been pushing the agenda for legalisation of skill-based gaming in the country which is banned here apart from two states. However, one can play these games online.