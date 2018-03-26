Rana Daggubati is the voice of Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Telugu dub

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of the superhero spectacle that audiences have been eagerly waiting for. With the excitement of the release reaching heights, Disney India has signed south Indian superstar and Baahubali franchise’s remarkable villain Rana Daggubati to lend his voice for super villain Thanos, for the Telugu version of the film.

Disney India executive director and studio entertainment head Bikram Duggal said, “This year marks a milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it turns 10 and to add to the excitement, we are releasing Avengers: Infinity War – the biggest superhero crossover one has ever seen. There isn’t anything bigger, more exciting and thrilling in the superhero realm, with all the Avengers, The Guardians of the Galaxy and their allies coming together to defend the universe from Thanos, which [in itself] proves how powerful he is. Keeping with the anticipation around the movie, we are offering our fans in South India an opportunity to experience the grandeur of the movie in a language that they prefer. With Rana Daggubati coming on board as the voice of Thanos, we are confident of reaching out to a wider audience base while retaining the magnitude and staying true to the ethos of the Marvel brand.”

Daggubati, who has recently finished dubbing for the movie added, “I’ve grown up reading Marvel Comics and Marvel movies with their intricately woven storylines have been some of my favourite movies to watch. It is fascinating to see how Marvel has created characters and stories that resonate so well with audiences across the globe, making movies at a scale that one had never before imagined. Characters such as Iron Man and Captain America have been my favourites so dubbing for Avengers: Infinity War is a thrill! Voicing for Thanos, a villain so powerful that some of the biggest superheroes have a tough time dealing with, is an exciting experience!”

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit the theatres in India on 27 April, 2018 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.