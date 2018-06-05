‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’ official trailer assembles all Disney princesses under one roof!

The wait is finally over! Walt Disney Animation Studios finally released the second official trailer of Wreck-It Ralph 2, and it surely is breaking the internet. After the adventures of dropping his bad guy role for that of a good, the gigantic arcade villain Ralph is now set for next sojourn, which is discovering the expansive Internet data space after a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade.

Joining him in this intriguing journey is his best friend Vanellope von Schweetz, or simply, Vanellope, as the together set out to unravel the mysteries of the global computer network. And also in the meantime, find the replacement part to save the latter’s video game, Sugar Rush.

Completely clueless about its whereabouts (and all the happenings around them), Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet, the netizens to help navigate their way through the world wide web, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site, BuzzzTube.

However, the icing on the cake is, along the way the misfit duo also stumble upon the ensemble of all the Disney princesses under one roof, something that promises to be a heck of a cameo. And as it is the Internet we are talking about, don’t be surprised to see some of the modern tech giants featuring in it too!

Disney never fails to pique our imagination with its ethereal animations, and it upcoming production looks to take the entertainment meter up by a notch!

A Walt Disney Animation Studios production, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 releases on 21 November 2018.