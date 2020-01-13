Rainbow Designs launches ‘Peanuts’ collection

Wild-brain CPLG, entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has brokered a deal that will see Rainbow Designs, The Home of Classic Characters, create two distinctive new collections starring Charles M Schulz’s iconic Snoopy and Woodstock characters. The Everyone Loves Snoopy plush gift collection presents Snoopy and Woodstock in their beloved traditional formats and is perfect for fans of all ages. The My First Snoopy collection has been created specifically for babies and young children to encourage early developmental skills and promote sensory play. The infant collection features multiple variations of Peanuts plush toys, ranging from rattles and comfort blankets to 25cm baby soft cuddly toys.

Peanuts has a historic and long-standing relationship with Rainbow Designs. The re-addition in 2020 of Snoopy and Friends to Rainbow’s collection of prestigious, renowned brands underscores the company’s reputation as The Home of Classic Characters with a roster that is steeped in heritage and wholesome values.

The collaboration is perfectly timed, as the new show Snoopy in Space launched on Apple TV+ in November of last year. The STEM-based series celebrates the long history between Peanuts and NASA and brings Snoopy and the gang to the fore for a new generation as the brand gears up for its 70th anniversary in 2020.

“Plush has always been a key category for the Peanuts brand, with Snoopy plush often serving as children’s introduction to the brand. Rainbow Designs understands the importance of this connection and has a legacy of working with classic characters, which makes them an excellent fit for Peanuts,” said Peanuts Worldwide senior director territory management EMEA Tara Botwick.

Rainbow Designs MD Anthony Temple, is delighted to have Snoopy and friends back home. “Snoopy has been an important character at Rainbow over the years. It is exciting to be commemorating the 70th Anniversary of Peanuts with the launch of two beautiful and iconic collections that will truly celebrate Snoopy and friends with Peanuts fans of all ages,” said Temple.

The Everyone Loves Snoopy and My First Snoopy collections will be available in all good toy and gift stores Autumn Winter 2020.