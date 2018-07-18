‘Rainbow Brite’ comics to colour our book-shelves in October

Dynamite Entertainment and Hallmark announced the entry of classic character Rainbow Brite to comics. Rainbow Brite was introduced by Hallmark Cards in 1983 with an animated television series premiering just a year later.

Writer Jeremy Whitley (My Little Pony, Unstoppable Wasp) and artist Brittney Williams (Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat!, Goldie Vance)bring colours to everyone’s life with the all-ages monthly series.

The official synopsis of Rainbow Brite comic series reads:

Wisp and Willow are best friends who live in a small town. They are inseparable, until one night Wisp discovers something is stealing the colour from the world. To escape their grasp, Wisp must use her wits and the help of a new friend…from somewhere else! Then the adventure begins…

“Rainbow Brite was a fantasy heroine of the kids born in the 80s. She could change the world not just through magic, but through kindness. She is a symbol of what can happen when we all work together and fight back against the shadows that want to drain the entire colour from the world,” Whitley stated in an official comment. She will be signing the posters of Rainbow Brite on 21 July at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

The debut issue of Rainbow Brite #1 delivers a wide range of cover variants. The cover features artworks by Paulina Ganucheau (Zodiac Starforce), Tony Fleecs (My Little Pony) and a classic cover.

The comic series will be released in October 2018 and is the latest addition to the kids’ line of comics from Dynamite such as Grumpy Cat, Nancy Drew and Bob’s Burgers.