RADWIMPS releases English version of ‘Weathering With You’ score

RADWIMPS has once again collaborated with Makoto Shinkai on anime film Weathering with You, which was released in cinemas around the world earlier this year, and is coming to the US in January 2020.

Shinkai’s Your Name was one of the most successful anime film releases of all time. While it was a visual and narrative delight, the musical score composed by RADWIMPS was one of the big reasons for its success. Now that the film has gone onto major success already, RADWIMPS has released its soundtrack, Weathering With You, complete version in Japan. And the main theme is in English!

Weathering With You soundtrack is now available on services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and more, and includes both a Japanese and English language version of Is There Still Anything Love Can Do?

GKIDS will be bringing Weathering With You to theaters in North America on 17 January, but Fathom Events will be holding special preview screenings for both the English dubbed release on 15 January and the original Japanese-language release on 16 January.