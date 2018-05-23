PUBG MOBILE reaches milestone with 10 million daily active users

Tencent and PUBG announced that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE) had a breakthrough with 10 million daily active users (DAUs) around the world (excluding China). Both the companies have announced the DAU milestone for PUBG MOBILE, the mobile version of the game that was released on the app store and google play store internationally on 19 March.

PUBG MOBILE has been nominated for best breakthrough hit and best community building game at the 2018 Google Play Awards. The development team is focused on delivering the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC version’s core excitement to mobile and consistently updating the game with new content every month giving players a smooth, intuitive and immersive experience.

For Tencent Games, smartphone games achieved approximately RMB 21.7 billion revenues (including smart phone games revenues attributable to social networks business), up 68 per cent year-on-year, driven by in-house mobile titles such as Arena of Valor and QQ Speed Mobile.

Revenues increased 28 per cent sequentially due to seasonal promotional activities and new games. Arena of Valor’s metrics showed a double-digit growth in DAUs and strong growth in revenues on year-on-year basis. The multi-player online battle arena subgenre has boomed in popularity due to the industry’s growing esports scene.

Arena of Valor launched in China in 2015 and now boasts of more than 200 million monthly active players.