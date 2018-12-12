PUBG and Battery unite for PS4 launch campaign

PUBG Corporation has collaborated with Battery, an independent creative advertising agency based in Hollywood, and RSA Films to create an ambitious global campaign for the launch of the Sony PlayStation4 version of the popular digital game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

“Beginning with our game, the goal has always been to work towards becoming an all-encompassing entertainment franchise. Having Jordan bring us a step closer to that has been a delight to see,” said PUBG Corp CMO Richard Kwon.

The centerpiece of the campaign is Pan-demonium, a long-form social film produced by RSA Films and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, whose work includes the feature film Kong: Skull Island and a variety of high-profile commercial campaigns.

“Bringing this iconic game to life was such an amazing opportunity for us And working with Jordan and his team of cinematic legends like Rob Alonzo and Chung Hoon Chung was a dream come true,” said Battery partner/VP creative director Scott Brown.

Pan-demonium is an action-packed, funny, highly choreographed and relentless fight film that recreates the visceral excitement of the game in live action with an ensemble of actors including Jason Mitchell of Straight Outta Compton and Nick Robinson of Jurassic World. The film features the cinematography of Chung-Hoon Chung (Old Boy) and the stunt direction of Robert Alonzo (Deadpool). The campaign includes: 60, :30 and :15 versions of the film, which will air on television around the world.

“When approaching this campaign, I wanted to capture and translate the individual moments of emotion the gameplay elicits from a player when experiencing PUBG. I wanted gamers and fans of the title to watch this piece and feel that the filmmaker and team behind this spot understood the authentic fun that have made PUBG a piece of the zeitgeist. I wanted to find a way to bottle that magic and the excitement, kinetic rush, and idiosyncrasies of PUBG for its fans, while also making it accessible to new viewers, whether they’ve played PUBG before or not” said Roberts.

The campaign’s long-form social video will be distributed on PUBG’s official site as well as the brand’s social media pages and other multiple paid online platforms.