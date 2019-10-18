Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra to voice for ‘Frozen 2’

Bollywood divas and sisters, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra have been roped in for the voice of Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of Frozen 2.

The global star announced this news on social media. This is the first time that Chopra sisters will be sharing screen space for the first time as the voice cast of the animated blockbuster. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell voice the roles of Elsa and Anna in the English-language version of the movie.

This is the second instance of Bollywood stars with a family connection voicing for Hindi versions of Disney blockbusters, the latest being Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan lending voice for The Lion King as Mufasa and Simba respectively.

Frozen 2 begins six years later of Frozen and finds Anna, Queen Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf embark on a mysterious journey to find the origin of Elsa’s powers, which will enable them to save their kingdom, from evil. The two sisters work together to save the proverbial day.

Frozen 2 casts its spell on 22 November.