Prime Focus scores a hattrick at the Digital Studio India Awards 2019

Prime Focus India recently bagged three awards at the fourth edition of the prestigious Digital Studio India Awards 2019 in Mumbai.



Commenting on the win, Prime Focus India equipment rental (film division) technical head K.Gowrishankar said, “Truly overwhelmed to have won the award of Hall Of Fame at the Digital Studio India Award 2019, my journey with Prime Focus has been about a decade long and I have closely cherished it. Being in the field for about 25 years overseeing, configuring and technically supporting all motion picture cameras and television broadcast has been positively engulfing. I would like to thank Digital Studio for honouring the technicians who otherwise will never be known to others, as they always remain unnoticed.”

Held annually, Digital Studio India is an industry-first event that seeks to laud the luminaries from the media and entertainment industry for their innovation, dedication, and leadership skills in establishing business value for customers and vendors alike. Attended by e crème-da-le-crème of the industry; the evening was a fiesta of talent and merry-making. Broadly categorized into various categories Prime Focus India won the Best National Equipment Rental Company along with Hall of Fame and Editor’s Choice Special Award.

Best National Equipment Rental Company

Prime Focus Limited

Hall of Fame Award

Mr. Gowrishankar, Technical Head, Equipment Rental (Film Division)

Editor’s Choice Special Award

Kamlakar Rao, Cinematographer, Prime Focus Limited

In the year of 2019, Prime Focus provided services for some of the major hits in Bollywood that include Manikarnika, Gully Boy, Luka Chuppi, Kabeer Singh, Super 30, Batla House, Chicchhore & Dreamgirl.