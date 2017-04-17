Prime Focus provides VFX and DI for Dinesh Vijan’s romantic action movie ‘Raabta’

As the trailer begins, we can hear a familiar music in the background which is none other than ‘Raabta’ from Saif Ali Khan starrer movie Agent Vinod. Slowly, the images reel in and we connect the dots of the video to the 2009 hit Telugu romantic action movie, Magadheera. We are talking about the recently revealed trailer of Dinesh Vijan’s directorial debut movie ‘Raabta’.

The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput (Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story) and Kriti Sanon (Heropanti, Dilwale). Being a remake of Magadheera, the film is set in two timelines – the past and the present.

We can see Singh and Sanon’s budding romance set in the one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, Budapest. In the first half of the trailer, we witness how both these actors are falling in love with one another coupled with some ‘cheesy / chocolaty’ dialogues. Next comes in the possessive character of Jim Sarbh. He adds a twist to this love story, making it a love triangle.

The three characters past life is shown which is not just visually appealing but also consists of good costumes, action sequences, landscape. Visual effects have been used to bring the past era to life like the waterfall, ships, fire blasts, underwater sequences. The visual effects and DI service has been provided by Prime Focus.

Last year, we also to got to witness another timeless romantic movie – Mirzya which had some stunning VFX, however the movie didn’t do wonders at the box office. By the looks of the trailer and the response it has received so far, Raabta seems to be a promising movie. It has been produced by Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.

Raabta is scheduled to release on 9 June, 2017.