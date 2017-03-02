Prasad EFX delivers 3100 VFX shots for director Hari’s ‘Singam III’

Directed by Hari, cinematography by Priyan and produced by Studio Green, the sequel to the Singam 2, Si3 which stars Suriya got released on 9 February, 2017. The action drama movie was enhanced using visual effects which has been seamlessly delivered by Prasad EFX. The Tamil and Telugu superhit, Singam III, comprises of 3100 complex VFX shots which Prasad EFX has delivered.

Over the years having worked with prasad EFX team, director Hari developed immense confidence in them and hence they were involved since the initial planning stage of the movie. This massive project was made possible by a team of 80 artists spearheaded by KE Venkatesan, head of VFX under the guidance of Rajesh LC, GM – operations. The work ranged across various divisions starting from creating 3D models, animations, 3D tracking and ultimately compositing shots. It took about five months to complete the VFX and work happened simultaneously as the shoot progressed.

“Our collaboration with director Hari and working with him on ‘Singam 3’ was an absolute delight. We have worked with him in all his films including Singam I and II. Our involvement right from the pre-production stage helped ensure that we deliver the best results”, says Prasad EFX, head of VFX, KE Venkatesan.

“Very complicated 3D model of lion animation, triangulation phone tracking VFX and large compositing tasks were executed with attention to minute details, so were critical special effects that added intensity to the action shots. Our efforts were focused on crafting visuals which complement the storyline of the movie. It is always team work at the fore when you bring out VFX of such great intensity and Hari played a major role here by spending time with the team at Prasad EFX, which in turn helped the VFX supervisor to capture the nuances during shoot.” adds KE Venkatesan.

The vast infrastructure and decades of experience in delivering large projects, both in terms of complexity and volumes, makes Prasad EFX the preferred destination for post-production services. The VFX pipeline at Prasad EFX is a proven process oriented system which has been fine-tuned over the years keeping in mind quality and timelines.

Prasad EFX is part of the 60 years old organisation started by Dada Saheb Awardee L.V.Prasad. Prasad has facilities and offices spanning all the continents and serves a global list of clients including major Hollywood studios.