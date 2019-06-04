‘Porus’ enters the land of Alexander

After putting Indian television on the world map selling a show which highlighted the glorious days of India and its rich cultural heritage to 11 counties and 14 territories, One Life Studios a subsidiary of Swastik Productions, will now broadcast Porus in Macedonia.

Based on the great Battle of Hydaspes fought between Alexander the Great and King Porus, Porus, created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary is setting its footprints in Alexander’s birthplace. For the first time, Macedonians will be experiencing Alexander’s story by an Indian creator! Porus, which has already been receiving worldwide appreciation, has now been licensed in Macedonia bringing it to a full circle.

Porus depicts the story of Alexander and his journey to India which culminates into the great battle of Hydaspes in 326 BC where Porus, the Indian King, stopped Alexander from entering India. Ultimately, Alexander won the battle and yet lost the war and was forced to return back and couldn’t invade India.

Commenting on this development, One Life Studios managing director Rahul Kumar Tewary said, “In Indian shows there’s hardly ever a portrayal of a foreign land. For the first time we showed the journey of Alexander the Great and viewers all across have loved it. With Porus, we have tried to break boundaries and we are glad that this series now enters the land of Alexander. Undoubtedly, one of the greatest and known warriors of his time, I am sure the people of Macedonia will enjoy the story of his last battle with Indian King Porus.”

Writer, director and producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s vision, interpretations and depictions have been unique and hence appreciated by entertainment consumers worldwide, especially for this series. He recently won The Best Director Award at the prestigious 23rd Asian TV Awards, held in Singapore for Porus besides having won numerous awards in the last year globally. After having entered Hulu in Japan, the development in Macedonia makes Porus one of the biggest shows internationally.