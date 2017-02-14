Portfolio Entertainment to produce Season 3 of the animated series ‘The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That!’

The Cat’s out of the bag! Producer and distributor Portfolio Entertainment has announced the production of a third season of the Dr. Seuss-inspired PBS KIDS preschool animated series The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That!

The news comes on the heels of Portfolio Entertainment securing two Canadian Screen Award (CSA) nominations for the hour-long special, The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Camping! Director Paul Hunt earned a nomination for ‘Best Direction in an Animated Program or Series’ and actor Martin Short, who voices The Cat, scored a nod for ‘Best Performance in an Animated Program or Series’.

“The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That! is a series with endless opportunities for innovative storytelling and continues to be embraced by audiences around the globe,” said Portfolio Entertainment, CEO and co-founder, Lisa Olfman

“PBS KIDS is excited to build on the success of The Cat in The Hat Knows A Lot About That!, which supports our mission to use the power of media to spark children’s curiosity and excitement about learning,” said PBS, VP, children’s programming, Linda Simensky. “We look forward to continuing to work with Portfolio Entertainment on another outstanding season of this iconic series, bringing new natural science adventures to families.”

Short will return in the new season of 20 half-hour The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! episodes, as The Cat guides his friends through extraordinary adventures. Airing on PBS stations in the USA and Treehouse in Canada, the new episodes will be produced and animated in-house at Portfolio Entertainment’s animation studio, joining two previous seasons (60 x 30’) and four specials (4 x 60’).

“The new season of The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That! features a brand new theme where the adventures take us out of the natural world to imaginary Seussian places where the Cat and his friends explore physical sciences and how things work,” said Dr. Seuss Enterprises, president, Susan Brandt. “Dr. Seuss was so passionate about nature and science; there is no doubt he would have loved seeing his characters fostering a love of learning and discovery in the next generation of children.”