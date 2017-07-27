Pogo all set to unleash magical new adventures of ‘Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz’

Sparkling ruby red slippers beckon once again! Dorothy has been called upon to unleash her farmhouse feistiness, to take care of the magical world of Oz. POGO, Turner’s only-for-India, kids’ entertainment channel is all set to launch ‘Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz’, an all-new comedic fantasy series based on L. Frank Baum’s renowned classic. This latest original content from Warner Bros. Animation, promises viewers thrilling magical adventures, as Dorothy and her friends undertake their extraordinary royal duties!



The new series kicks off from the Wicked Witch’s defeat, and our Kansas girl is called upon by Queen Ozma to rein in the chaos in Oz. Doe-eyed Dorothy once again lands up in the enchanting universe of witches and wizards, munchkins, flying monkeys and many more creatures, with a whole lot of responsibility. Her companions – Tin Man, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Toto – help her put an end to all mischief in the fantasy world of Oz, as they bring with them dollops of pluckiness, fun and frolic.

So, hop, skip and jump along the Yellow Brick Road, and join Dorothy and her friends as they tackle mischief mongers in the wondrous world of Oz. Meet them every Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon, 29 July onwards on POGO.