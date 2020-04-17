POGO inks deal with DD National to simulcast ‘Chhota Bheem’

Homegrown kids’ entertainment channel, POGO has partnered with public service broadcaster Doordarshan to simulcast Chhota Bheem, on DD National.

Being a popular animation show, Chhota Bheem has a huge fan following across and beyond the country. Now superhero Bheem will come all the way from Dholakpur to entertain kids every afternoon on DD National from 17 April to 3 May 2020.

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia managing director Siddharth Jain said, “These are challenging times and we believe that POGO’s fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan. The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy Chhota Bheem, one of our most prominent shows.”

With the extension of lockdown, DD National has been re-telecasting its iconic shows to entertain viewers across age groups while they stay home. With this collaboration, DD National will be able to broadcast immensely popular and iconic kids’ entertainment content from POGO, captivating audiences across the country.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati added, “Doordarshan is pleased to partner with POGO to simulcast Chhota Bheem on DD National. Chhota Bheem is one of children’s most favourite cartoon characters, and we are delighted to bring him on our channel to entertain our young viewers.”