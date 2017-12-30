PlayStation brings holiday cheers with a list of free games

A new dawn draws near as the New Year unfolds on the midnight of 31 December, while crowds of people across the world prepare to start the countdown. As the clock ticks down slowly to a wide spread communal tide of everlasting joy to welcome 2018, Sony has plans to shower its users with early gifts.

This is the first time in a long while that the PlayStation plus subscribers will get a list of free games across PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. The offer went live on 29 December 2017 and will remain active on the PlayStation Network until 2 January 2018. The next batch of freebies will arrive immediately after the first with more renowned titles to be downloaded.

Sony PlayStation has declared that the games are free to play as long you are a subscriber and have an active Plus membership.

But that’s not all; users will also receive free bonuses and exclusive access to the Monster Hunter World beta on PS4. Below is the line-up of games that players can sink their teeth into. So gamers, turn your controllers on and begin the gaming experience.

PS4:

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Forma 8

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends

That’s You! (EU only)

(EU only) Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR)

PS3:

XBlaze Lost: Memories

Syberia Collection

Vita: