Pixar’s ‘Onward’ reveals a magical world of the elves as Chris Pratt and Tom Holland reunite

Disney and Pixar’s next fantasy adventure Onward dropped its first teaser trailer today, and as usual packs a punch: this time, the makers will be taking us into an intriguing “suburban fantasy” world of elves, mermaids, trolls and gnomes where smartphones and airplanes make lives tick.

Featuring a stellar voice cast of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, who reunite after Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Onward follows a pair of elf brothers who set out on a quest to discover if magic continues to exist in their now technologically advanced world.

Pratt voices the flabby elder brother Barley, whereas Holland brings to life the skinny teen sibling Ian.

Even though the actual story of the film isn’t glimpsed as it’s only a teaser trailer and clocks barely 105 seconds, we are treated to a fascinating universe of sentient beings which is not inhibited by humans, where flame-emitting dragons are pet animals, unicorns act like stray dogs feeding on trash, houses are built in the shape of mushrooms, and not one, but two moons grace the clouds!

Directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward opens in cinemas on 6 March 2020.