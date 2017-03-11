Pixar unveils first ‘Coco’ poster, trailer arrives next week

Pixar’s long-time trusted member, director Lee Unkrich unveiled a brand new colourful poster for Disney-Pixar’s Coco and revealed that the first trailer of the animated adventure will be out next week. The director, who had tweeted the first look of the film in December 2016, revealed the poster along with the announcement on Twitter again this time.

Excited to reveal Coco’s new poster! FIRST TRAILER COMING NEXT WEEK! #PixarCoco opens in theaters this November! pic.twitter.com/7gPNYZNvSA — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) March 10, 2017

The Academy Award-winning director of Toy Story 3 will re-unite with Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3) as the producer of the film while Adrian Molina (Monsters University, story artist) will co-direct it.

Anthony Gonzalez will be voicing the character of Miguel and Benjamin Bratt will be the voice of musical idol Ernesto de la Cruz. The other voice cast include Gael García Bernal (as Hector) and Renée Victor (as Abuelita, Miguel’s grandmother).

Disney-Pixar’s highly anticipated Cars 3 is also set for release on 16 June, 2017.

After the box-office hit sequels like Monsters University, Finding Dory and Cars 3, Coco will be Pixar’s original animated film after The Good Dinosaur.

Synopsis of the story: Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

The movie is slated to release on 22 November, 2017.