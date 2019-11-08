Pixar releases the first teaser trailer and poster of upcoming animated feature, ‘Soul’

Pixar has released the first teaser trailer and poster for its upcoming animated movie Soul, which arrives in theaters next summer. The movie is about a jazz musician named Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), who puts his dreams on hold in order to become a teacher.

EW revealed the first photo from Soul, which pictures Joe prior to his death. Along with the new image, the site also shared some words from Soul director and Pixar studio head Pete Docter. “We talked to a lot of folks that represented religious traditions and cultural traditions and [asked], ‘What do you think a soul is?’” said he.

Soul, the director continues, is “an exploration of, where should your focus be? What are the things that, at the end of the day, are really going to be the important things that you look back on and go, ‘I spent a worthy amount of my limited time on Earth worrying or focused on that’?”

The film features an original score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as well as new jazz music by Jon Batiste, and boasts the voices of Foxx, Tina Fey, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs. Soul opens in theaters on 19 June 2020.