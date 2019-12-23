Physicality Games an online video game store to launch in early 2020

Physicality Games, a new retailer, announced their plans for an early 2020 launch. Offering video games and gaming culture goods, Physicality Games partners with leading game publishers to exclusively sell the physical versions of great games, primarily those which were previously only available via digital download. Physicality Games also offers gaming apparel, soundtracks, accessories, and collectibles.

Enter the “Physicality Games Prelaunch Giveaway” to learn about Physicality Games and for a chance to win a selection of game-related prizes valued at over $1,500! Everyone who enters will receive a special Physicality Games Founder reward.

Physicality Games aims to offer :

Quality – Exclusively offering physical editions of great games prepared, designed, and packaged with care.

Service – It is your hard-earned money and you should be taken care of. We don’t believe in limiting our game releases – you want a game, you should be able to order it.

Communication – We know how it feels to order a game and then wait months with no game and no update. Won’t happen with us. We will keep you informed every step of the way.

Kindness – Giving matters. When your game ships, we donate from our own pocket to a charity you select at checkout. We call it “You Buy, We Give.”

Community – Find and follow other Physicality Games members that love the same games you do, and host links to all your gaming and social channels from one, easy-to-share profile.

How Physicality Games works:

It acquires exclusive rights to distribute physical versions of games from the games’ publishers.