philmCGI celebrates ‘Ghost Stories’ with a Horror-themed party

Pune-based philmCGI is emerged as a go-to VFX and animation studios over the years, especially for OTT platforms. Having worked their magic upon India’s top-notch Netflix series’ like Sacred Games and Ghost Stories, philmCGI has gained a reputation for their craft of and visual effects and animation.

Dressed as a bevy of spooky characters, they recently celebrated their sixth anniversary as a tribute to their recent Netflix project Ghost Stories. philmCGI VFX artists donned Halloween-styled scary avatars in a nod to their recent work, celebrating six years of artistry across platforms.

Speaking about the spooky party philmCGI public relations and communications head Shweta Chaugule shared, “philmCGI 6th year anniversary bash was a spooky one. As luck would have it we celebrate the same towards the end of the year this time making it a perfect double celebration: our 6th anniversary and release of Ghost Stories in which one of the four stories has visual effects done by us. We had our team get creative and dress up in the scariest and spookiest costumes and I have to say their creativity flowed. We had our inhouse prizes, lots of food and merry making it a perfect way to end the year and bring in 2020.”

Set in what feels like 90’s Britain with a heavily desaturated look that borders on monochrome, the story revolves around a paranoid, pregnant woman Neha who babysits her late sister’s kid, Ansh. The obsessive affection of a kid and paranoia of a childless young woman assumes terrifying proportions. in the end, she seems to have had a miscarriage and eaten her own fetus, and her nephew is happy that his aunt will love only him from now on.

We can’t wait to hear philmCGI VFX folks bare their hearts about their VFX process of Ghost Stories. Stay tuned.