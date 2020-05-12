PhantomFX:”The leeway Government has given to post production works in Tamil Nadu is beneficial for VFX studios”

With post-production work such as editing, dubbing, DI, rerecording, sound designing/mixing (with a maximum of five people) and VFX/CGI (with 10 to 15 people) allowed from 11 May 2020, Monday, many studios have found relief in these unprecedented times of upheaval and uncertainty.

Given the fact that crores of rupees of rupees were blocked due to the sudden stalling of projects, FEFSI (Film EMployees Federation of South India) had earlier beseeched the government to permit the post-production. In response to the appeal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy took this decision albeit with a few restrictions.