Peter Parker turns into the Amazing Spider-Hulk

Both Hulk and Spider-Man had been pretty busy during the Absolute Carnage event this year. It looks like The Immortal Hulk will be with the friendly neighborhood as Marvel announced a new title today. It seems that Venom and Carnage are not the only mutants that can swap hosts when they are in the mood to. The Hulk is poised on the upcoming cover for the issue in Spider-Man’s costume. He’s swinging along on Gamma-radiated webs. Spiderman’s mask doesn’t even escape this whole thing unfazed. The Hulk tearing out of the costume’s seams.



Absolute Carnage is rocking in and Hulk looked to be having a rough patch when readers last saw him. Well, that fight didn’t go so well, and the hero had the symbiote ripped from him. Bruce Banner was laying there being attended to by Spider-Man and company while Eddie Brock headed off to get the final confrontation started. But, there are more Hulk adventures coming soon.

Written by Tom Taylor with art by Jorge Molina, the Hulk is about to find a web-slingin’ new host as the stars of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and IMMORTAL HULK unite! When Bruce Banner wakes up in the middle of the night without the Hulk, he thinks he’s finally free. But the Hulk is immortal—and the night’s not over yet. If you thought he was dangerous in the body of mild-mannered Bruce Banner, wait till you see him now. Peter Parker is a man with the proportional strength and agility of a spider, capable of lifting trains on his bad days… And he’s about to get a big, green power-up—with a temper to match.

IMMORTAL HULK: GREAT POWER #1 rolls out on 12 January 2020!