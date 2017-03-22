Persia will be the next civilisation coming to ‘Civilization VI’

One of last year’s most anticipated and highly rated strategy games, Civilization VI has announced its upcoming update.

Firaxis and 2K have announced that two new civilisations are coming to the game accompanied by a spring update. Only one of the two civilisations has been revealed and it is Persia. The faction is ruled by Cyrus II, also known as Cyrus the Great. The leader has the ability called, ‘Fall of Babylon’ which gives all its allied units a burst of increased movement speed once they declare a surprise war, while also making them receive less diplomatic penalty compared to other civilisations.

Persia’s unique unit is ‘The Immortal’. It is a replacement for swordsman with a ranged attack, but what seems to be a surprise is that the unit has a strong defence combat as well.

According to Firaxis, Persia would be a perfect civilisation for players who want to build a rich civilisation, but at the same time is not afraid to launch a military attack.

The DLC containing the Persia update will be automatically unlocked for those who have bought the Civilization VI Deluxe edition.

The Spring update will however focus on a host of bug fixes, balance changes and multiplayer amendments. This update will be rolled out for free to everyone.

It still remains to be seen what would be the other, upcoming civilisation for the game’s roster.