Paytm First Games eyes international expansion, partners with Daraz for South Asia

Paytm First Games, has announced that it has partnered with Daraz to enter South Asian markets. The company has launched its premium gaming app in Bangladesh, and will soon enter into Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. Recently, the popular gaming platform had announced its plan to expand to international markets.

Launched in 2012, Daraz is South Asia’s online shopping marketplace with 5 million consumers across the region. This partnership will help Paytm First Games get access to one of the fastest-growing gaming regions in Asia. Named as ‘Daraz First Games’, the app will offer gaming content across different genres like casual and arena games that can be played in multiple formats. Soon, some fantasy games will also be included on the platform based on Bangladeshi gamers’ top preferences. Daraz will also launch a redemption center, where customers can avail of a variety of services with the points earned by playing games.

Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta said “It is our mission to bring the most engaging and innovative games and experiences to mobile gamers. Mobile gaming has been exploding in South Asia region and we endeavour to partner with players who share the same mission. We are thrilled to partner with Daraz to launch a world-class gaming experience in Bangladesh and hope to replicate the same success with games like Ludo and eSports.”

Daraz Group chief growth officer Edouard Gheerbant said, “With the launch of Daraz First Games, we are building a platform to offer exciting and immersive games for Daraz users. This platform will enable Daraz to capture the fast-growing mobile games market opportunity in South Asia. I’m confident that the collaboration with Paytm First Games will accelerate DFG’s growth in becoming the market leader of the region’s gaming industry.”

Daraz First Games will offer more than 100 engaging games, including the popular ones from Paytm First Games’ stack like Ludo, Block Puzzle, Retro Tetris, 3D Highway Racer, Crazy Shooter, Candy Match and Ninja-Duo.