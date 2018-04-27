Paramount names the ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’’ sequel and announces other animated features

The popular cartoon series introduced to Nickelodeon in the late 90s, SpongeBob Squarepants gets a feature sequel. Paramount Animation revealed the name of the sequel at CinemaCon, Las Vegas. The next SpongeBob Squarepants movie name is as wonderful as it can be!

Titled It’s a Wonderful Sponge, the movie will likely be based on the 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life with Spongebob playing the role of Jimmy Stewart.

The animated feature will be a continuation to the events of the 2015 film in the series Sponge Out of Water and will be the third installment in the series.

Directed and written by veteran, Tim Hill, SpongeBob Squarepants movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge is set to release in July 2020 and the television show is likely to return with its twelfth season in 2019.

Paramount Animation also announced two new animated features. The studio is working with ReelFX and Walden Media for Monster on the Hill which follows a teenage girl named Winnie. She lives in a world where monsters are tamed and the world of monster wrestling is a massive sport spectacle and follows in her father’s footsteps as a manager who wants to turn an inexperienced monster into a real contender.

Luck, the second series will mark the first time Skydance Animation has teamed up with Paramount. It is a comedy that pulls back the curtain on the millennia-old battle between organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects our daily lives.

With plates full, Paramount Animation is gearing up for a brighter future in the coming years.