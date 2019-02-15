‘Paddington’ animated series is coming to Nickelodeon

The very good bear, Paddington is soon going to visit us with new animated series from Nickelodeon. The network announced it is teaming up with StudioCanal for a Paddington CG-cartoon series (working title) aimed at pre-schoolers.

Joining the show is producer David Heyman, who has also produced every Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film. Ben Whishaw, who voices the little bear for the big screen, will return to the role for the animated series.

Fully animated in 3D, the new Paddington series sees a younger Paddington writing to Aunt Lucy from Windsor Gardens. Each episode will open and close with Paddington’s letters as he tells Aunt Lucy what he has learned about life through the day’s new exciting adventure. The series will invite a new generation of fans into Paddington’s world full of heart, kindness, slapstick humour, fun and generosity.

Fans need to wait as the show will only be out in 2020, but the story of the Paddington 3 film is also currently in development with StudioCanal and Heyday, which is a reason to be all smiles.