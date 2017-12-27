‘Paddington 2’ trailer: Brown stages prison escape amid the case of London theft!

Paddington is all set to bring back his bucket load of shenanigans as the sequel to the 2014 sleeper hit is lurking round the corner. And to spice it all up, Warner Bros. Pictures have launched a new clip of the Peruvian furball from the upcoming live-action-CGI.

Home and hosed with the Brown family, Paddington is smitten by a pop-book of London he chances upon in an antique shop and desires to gift his grandma with the same on her centurion birthday. However, the book is soon stolen and he is apprehended due to lack of concrete evidence to prove his innocence.

Now, the Ursidae from Windsor Gardens has a task of proving his innocence, whilst spending treacherous times in the confines of jail.

Voiced by Ben Whishaw, Paddington Brown embarks on a thrilling journey that sees him partake in a prison-break, attempt to capture the thief, and pilfer enough sum to buy the pop-up-book for his meemaw.

The movie also sees Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters and Jim Broadbent reprise their roles from the first installment, whereas seasoned star Hugh Grant plays the main antagonist, Phoenix Buchanon.

A Heyday Films and StudioCanal co-production, Paddington 2 opens in cinemas on 12 January 2018.