‘Overwatch’ reveals its newest character: Orisa

After almost two weeks of teases and hints, Blizzard Entertainment has finally revealed their newest hero to join the ranks of their multiplayer-shooter, Overwatch. The newest hero would be the 24th character and would be joining the roster of tanks in the game.

Titled Orisa, the hero is a high-tech robot created by the fictional, child prodigy, Efi Oladele. According to the story told in Overwatch’s Universe, Efi hails from Numbani, a city known for its technological prowess and peaceful ambiance. The city which housed the powerful Doomfist’s gauntlet shown in the initial cinematic trailer of the game has recently been seen under attack from someone who stole the artifact and used it to thrash the defensive OR15 robots placed for Numbani’s airport’s security.

According to the origin story, Efi saw the destruction unfold and took it upon herself to make something to protect her city. You can check her origin story here:

In more mechanical terms, the new hero would play the role of what the developers termed as an ‘anchor tank’, like Reinhardt. The developers intended to make a hero around which team compositions would be build and not high mobility tanks like Winston or D.Va.

Orisa’s primary weapon is fusion driver which shoots long range projectile bullets, but slows her movement speed when she is firing, while her alternate fire sends out a shockwave which slows enemies and pulls them close on detonation. Apart from that she has a skill called ‘fortify’ which gives her bonus protections and immunity for any movement impairing effects and her other ability can create a barrier, about half the size of Winston’s barrier. Her ultimate ability is called ‘Supercharger’ which places a device on the ground and amplifies the damage that all her allies in the line of sight inflict on the enemies. How she plays out in the game would be a thing to see. The hero is already available in the game’s PTR (Public Test Realm).

In other Overwatch news, the origin story of Orisa clearly mentions Doomfist and hence it would be safe to say that we will get to see him/her as a playable character in the game in future. The recently added buffs to Bastion are being pulled down a bit as the developer team themselves think that he was feeling a little overpowered.