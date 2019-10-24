Multinational entertainment company Outfit7 just announced monstrously festive Halloween updates to several of their most popular Talking Tom and Friends mobile games. For a limited time, fans of the franchise can explore fabulous new tricks and treats on Talking Tom Hero Dash, Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Angela.
Is there anything more menacing than an evil raccoon wielding a toilet plunger? The seasonal update on Talking Tom Hero Dash proves there is: a plunger-swinging raccoon with a spooky jack-o’-lantern on its head! The heroes will have to muster all of their courage to battle these pumpkin-headed villains. Thankfully, the game is also rolling out a new JetBike gadget to help Talking Tom and his super friends save the day.
Over on Talking Tom Gold Run, expect a ghoulishly good time. Fans will explore a limited time Halloween world, as well as three side-worlds, where they can collect special edition pumpkin tokens to unlock yummy Halloween treats. The game will also be unwrapping Mummy Tom, a wickedly fun new character skin for the season.
My Talking Angela has some serious seasonal spirit with ample costumes for Angela to wear and tons of treats for her to eat. Fans can go wild over the game’s seasonal porch reskin, dance stage, and photo filter.
My Talking Tom 2 is also a total scream with fresh Halloween décor (no shortage of pumpkins here) and five funny new puppet voices for Tom. Players can also discover Carnival Seasonal World and some frightfully cool new special events.